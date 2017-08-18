Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng is currently undertaking a medical at German side Eintracht Frankfurt, the club have revealed.

Boateng having Eintracht Frankfurt medical ahead of Bundesliga return

The development comes just a day after Frankfurt board representative Fredi Bobic confirmed their interest in the attacker.

A deal is expected to be soon announced as the Eagles prepare to take on Freiburg in their Bundesliga opener on Sunday.

Boateng became a free-agent after terminating his contract with Spanish outfit Las Palmas on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old and UD unanimously stated the decision has been necessitated by the Berlin-born’s desire to return to Germany to “be close to his family”, interestingly, having only signed a three-year contract extension in May.

In unarguably his best time of topflight football, the German-born netted 10 times in 28 La Liga outings last season, finishing as UD’s highest scorer of the campaign.

Frankfurt are all but set to become the Ghanaian’s fourth German club following spells with Hertha Berlin, Borussia Dortmund and Schalke 04, where his contract was also terminated in 2015.

Boateng has also been on the books English sides Tottenham Hotspur and Portsmouth as we all AC Milan in Italy.

He won Serie A and Super Cup titles with the Rossoneri between 2010 and 2013.