Nigeria’s Simeon Nwankwo stood out for Crotone after scoring a hat-trick in their 8-0 thrashing of Roccella on Thursday evening.

Crotone’s Nwankwo bags hat-trick in Roccella demolition

Eight second half goals from Davide Nicola’s men was all that was needed to drub the Serie D side after a goalless first half.

Adrian Stoian and Marcus Rohden had opened scoring for the Stadio Ezio Scida outfit minutes after the restart before Nwankwo scored his first goal in the 61st minute followed by Giuseppe Borello’s hat-trick which made it 6-0 in the 87th minute.

A minute later, Nwankwo scored his second and completed his hat-trick in the 90th minute as they rounded up their pre-season in classic fashion.

Crotone begin their Serie A campaign with a game against Milan at Stadio Ezio Scida on August 20.