Orlando Pirates replaces Rowen Fernandez with Ivica Vukusic

Orlando Pirates have officially confirmed the departure of goalkeeper coach Rowen Fernandez .

The Buccaneers recently unveiled Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic following the resignation of Kjell Jonevret after just six months in charge.

Pirates had experienced one of their worst showings during the 2016/17 Premier Soccer League (PSL) season, subsequently missing out on a top eight finish, and with the new coach at the helm, an overhaul has already taken place in Houghton.

Sredojevic has wasted no time in bolstering his technical department. Having already roped in former Sundowns assistant coach Rulani Mokwena, the Serbian mentor has replaced Fernandez with Croatian mentor Ivica Vukusic.

Vukusic is believed to have already taken over his role at the club.

Micho will be hopeful that Vukusic can bring an end to the problems which plagued their goalkeeping department throughout the past season.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that assistant coaches Benson Mhlongo and Harold Legodi will be redeployed.

According to media reports, Mhlongo could be given a new role within the Bucs’ MultiChoice Diski team, while the latter could be headed for a scouting role at the club.