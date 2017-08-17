Nor Azam pleased to break his international duck

Malaysia were calling out for someone to lift the team with 45 minutes remaining on the clock and up step Nor Azam Azih - the game changer.

From a tepid first half, the Young Tigers were suddenly shifted into a higher gear by the mere presence of Nor Azam in the centre of midfield. His half time substitution was the spark the fans were looking for and from then on, there could only be one outcome.

Having not been allowed to travel with the team to the AFC Under-23 qualifiers last month, Nor Azam's has taken this latest chance with both hands. Despite his decent outing in the opening match against Brunei, the Singapore match definitely announced his arrival at this stage.

A stalwart in Pahang's title assault this season, Nor Azam was that extra bit of class and energy that Malaysia needed in midfield on Wednesday night. His abilty and awareness to get away from his marker with his first touch, allowed him time and space to dictate play in the middle of the park.

"Tonight [Wednesday] it showed that we still have lots of improvement to do but I'm glad we got our second win because it puts us into a comfortable position. There are five days for us to improve and to keep our focus."

"I didn't expect to get the goal but it did help to spark and motivate the players to go and find the winner," said Nor Azam after the match.

The equalising goal that Nor Azam scored was also his first in the international stage, one that he will definitely savour in due course. The exploits of the 22-year-old against Singapore is expected to make him a firm starter against Myanmar - in a winner takes all battle for the top spot in the group.

Datuk Ong Kim Swee was careful in his selection of Nor Azam, noting his huge amount of game time with Pahang in the domestic as the main reason why he did not start against Singapore. With a 4-days break before the next break, it would be a real surprise if Nor Azam doesn't start against Myanmar.