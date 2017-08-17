Ebusua Dwarfs captain Nicholas Gyan has admitted his frustration after he was left out of Ghana's squad currently preparing for the return leg of 2018 Chan qualifiers on Sunday.

Nicholas Gyan mulling nationality switch due to ‘frustration’

The 19-year-old, who is reported to have joined Tanzanian club Simba FC in a three-year deal last week, insists he is ready to switch nationality and play for any country that comes his way.

"According to the handlers of the Black Stars B, I was injured that's why they left me out [ahead of the Chan qualifiers against Burkina Faso] but the issue was that, I picked up an injury during training and according to the medics after taken scans, I'd be fine after three week," Gyan told Okokrokro FM.

"However, nobody called me again to check on my recovery or readiness. After this unfair treatment, they later called me to join the team following a backlash from the public but, I told them that I'm not fit so I won't be able to joined them. Actually, I wasn't happy with their treatment," he said.

"I'm not ready to play for any national team [of Ghana] again. They can choose not to call me again and I don't care. I've made up my mind to naturalise for a different country whenever I travel or get a foreign team to play.

"Firstly, during the U-17 stage, they sent me back because according to them I failed the MRI tests and then I was called to the U-23 camp which they later said we should go home since there's nobody to cater for us in camp.

"When players were recalled, I was left behind and now they've repeated the same antics at the senior national team level and conspicuously left me behind," he added.

Gyan also says he is planning on changing his name very soon.

I'll never be worried if I don't play for Ghana's national team because it is not every player that will represent Ghana but many of those who never played for the national teams have made it in life so there's no need to worry myself.

"These and many other issues are the reasons why I usually don't grant interviews. I'm even ready to change my name soon and that's a fact. Everyone hopes for the best future so I will do what will help me as I travel," he added.

Gyan, who scored four goals last season, has netted 11 times in the ongoing campaign.