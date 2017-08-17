Nigeria Women Premier League Super Four 2017 tournament will be held from September 11-16 this year in Benin City, Edo State.

Benin City to host NWPL Super Four championship

Chairperson Nigeria Women Football League, Aisha Falode announced this during a press conference at the Super Four draw ceremony held at the Protea Hotel in Lagos.

The administrator appreciated all for support received in staging a hitch-free top-flight league season and promised a more thrilling tournament in Benin.

“We are happy to announce that the NWPL Super Four tournament will come up next month (September) in Edo State," Falode told media.

“Throughout the league, there was no single walk over, like we used to witness in the past. These are part of what we promised to deliver when assuming office after we were brought us on board.

“We were able to achieve all our set targets except the title sponsors for the league. And I am promising you that we are not going to relent on our oars until we secure sponsors for the league.

"The government of Edo State has promised to support in having a good tournament and I have no doubt whatsoever,"

Defending champions Rivers Angels, Nasarawa Amazons, Delta Queens and Bayelsa Queens were the four finalists represented at the draws on Wednesday.

In the opening day, Nasarawa Amazons face Bayelsa Queens, while Delta Queens battle Rivers Angels in a round-robin contest with the top two teams to play in the final on September 16.

Meanwhile, the winner of the six-day tournament will receive the sum of N3 million, while the runners-up take N2 million.