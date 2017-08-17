Real Betis midfielder Ryad Boudebouz has played down comparisons to Real Madrid’s Dani Cellabos, saying they are different players.

‘We are different players,’ Boudebouz rejects Ceballos comparisons

Cellabos left the Estadio Benito Villamarín to join Zinedine Zidane’s men this summer and Boudebouz has been compared as the perfect replacement for the 21-year-old Spanish midfielder.

The 27-year-old joined the La Liga side for a reported €7m fee from Montpellier and he is eager to help the team from the heart of the midfield.

Real Betis kick off their La Liga campaign with a visit to the Camp Nou for their opening fixture against Barcelona on August 20.

“Ceballos is a great player, you need to be to sign for Real Madrid,” Boudebouz told Football Espana.

“He has a lot of quality but so do I and I want to make the difference for Betis in that position, but Ceballos is Ceballos and I am Boudebouz – we are different players.

“I like to be the axis of the team, playing centrally and helping to influence the game as much as possible; if the manager wants to play me wide then of course I will do it, I just love playing football.

“Betis are a huge club who are very significant in Spain and from pre season I can see they like to play stylish football, so I will fit right in.

“I spoke to Aissa Mandi and Jonas Martin and they both recommended here and that made up my mind, I had no doubts.

“The Spanish league is very technical so I believe I can settle in quickly.”