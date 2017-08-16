Nakumatt FC will be without five players against 2009 champions Sofapaka in a Kenyan Premier League match.

Limping Nakumatt ready for Sofapaka in Kenyan Premier League

Head coach Anthony Mwangi has confirmed to Goal that the promoted side will be without Jackson Saleh, Robert Omunuk, Chrispine Odulla, Victor Okullu and Ronald Musana.

However, the youthful coach is optimistic his side can still bag maximum points against Batoto ba Mungu.

"Injuries have really affected my game plan, Saleh is the latest, he injured his knee in training and Omunuk is still in Uganda nursing the same injury.

"Yes, we will miss their services, they are good players, but we have to work our way out without their services.

"I will most probably play the same team that faced Ulinzi Stars, but it is not yet decided. I have faith in this team and our main aim will be maximum points, it is definitely going to be tough but we are ready for them."

The Shoppers are placed in the tenth position with twenty five points after recording seven wins, four draws and seven defeats.