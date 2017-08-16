EXTRA TIME: Daine Klate: Diego Costa is treated unfairly

In our latest report on Goal according to former Blues coach Steve Clarke, Chelsea have the “financial power” to stop Diego Costa leaving and make him see out his contract.

The Spain international was expected to be on the move this summer after being informed that he no longer figures in Antonio Conte’s plans.

After scoring so many important goals in Chelsea's charge to winning the Premier League title last season, such a state of affairs has resulted in the Bidvest Wits midfielder Klate scratching his head.

Klate knows a thing or two about inspiring trophy charges, having helped Wits win the PSL last season.

Costa is, however, still on the books at Stamford Bridge, with a transfer ban imposed on Atletico Madrid – his preferred destination – further complicating matters.

The Spain striker has not returned to training after the summer break, though, and Clarke feels stubbornness on Chelsea’s part could see them block a move completely and leave the 28-year-old to rot.