Plateau United’s Elisha Golbe gets Nigeria call-up

Goal.com
Goal.com /

Elisha Golbe has been handed a call up to the Nigeria B team ahead of the return fixture of their African Nations Championship qualifier encounter against Benin on Saturday.

After the CHAN Eagles’ 1-0 loss to the Squirrels in Cotonou, Orji Kalu received a second booking for confronting the referees.


Thus, the Enugu Rangers will be unavailable for the return fixture in Kano at the weekend and the Peace Boys’ skipper has been invited in his place as Salisu Yusuf’s men seek to turnaround first leg’s one-goal deficit to secure a place in Kenya 2018.


Plateau United will, however, have to make do without their reliable defender and captain in Sunday’s Nigerian topflight encounter against ABS, as they look to build on last week’s crucial win against closest title competitors, MFM.

