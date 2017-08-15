Mamelodi Sundowns are reportedly plotting a new and improved bid for SuperSport United forward Jeremy Brockie.

Mamelodi Sundowns plot Jeremy Brockie swoop

As was previously reported, Masandawana were keen on the New Zealand international but were warded off by SuperSport’s decision not to sell the player.

But following the news that Sundowns are resigned to losing their talisman Khama Billiat, talk of a move for the 29-year-old has once again erupted.

Furthermore, Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane also stated on the weekend that Sundowns would look to bring in another striker, making reference to Brockie without actually mentioning his name.

“We would like to get one striker up front and prepare ourselves in case Khama Billiat leaves‚" said Mosimane.

"So‚ I would like to have another striker and you know the striker that I want. Hopefully‚ I can get him but it’s very‚ very‚ very difficult," he continued.

"When I have the opportunities that we created against Maritzburg there is only one man who can solve this problem. He is a sniper‚ one chance‚ one goal‚ done,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, reports by Time Media suggest that Brockie won’t come cheap. An insider told the publication that the Brazilians are willing to offer their cross-town rivals R10 million plus either Mogakolodi Ngele or Cuthbert Malajila as a means of sweetening the deal even further.

The pair are currently on the fringes at Chloorkop and a move away has long been touted since their respective loan deals ended with Bidvest Wits.

Nevertheless, it is also believed that Mosimane is confident that a deal could be struck before the end of the 2017 July/August transfer window.