Muhoroni Youth head coach Gilbert Selebwa throws in the towel

Muhoroni Youth coach Gilbert Selebwa has resigned barely two months since he took over mantle to handle the side.

Muhoroni Youth coach Gilbert Selebwa throws in the towel

The former Kakamega Homeboyz U-20 coach has been in charge of the Awasi-based side for less than eight weeks, helping the team collect four points from four matches he was in charge.

In an interview with Goal, Selebwa says many factors led to his departure. "I handed in my resignation letter on the 4th of this month (August), financial instability being the main factor.

"Without financial motivation, it is usually hard to work with players effectively. It is just one of the reasons why I decided to leave though 'Odijo' (James Omondi), is capable of handling the team.

"If the club manages to give him ('Odijo') the financial support needed, I believe he will help the team remain in the top tier. I thank chairman Adagala (Moses), for the confidence he had in me and I wish the team all the best."

Muhoroni Youth is currently bottom of the table with 19 points after playing seventeen matches.