Winger or playmaker? Man Utd star Mkhitaryan informs Mourinho of his best position

Henrikh Mkhitaryan is happy to play where required at Manchester United, but sees himself as more of a No.10 than a winger.

The Armenia international forged his reputation at Shakhtar Donetsk and Borussia Dortmund operating in a creative playmaker role.

He has, however, often been asked to fill a wider berth at United, with Jose Mourinho operating with a lone frontman supported from the flanks.

Mkhitaryan has no problem taking on such a post, as he is given license to roam, but acknowledges that he is at his best when deployed more centrally.

"I prefer to play as a No.10 but if the manager thinks I'm helpful for the team playing on the wings I am happy to play on the wings. It doesn't matter," he said.

Mourinho used Mkhitaryan wide of £75 million frontman Romelu Lukaku in the Premier League season opener against West Ham on Sunday, with the Red Devils’ attacking threat apparent as they eased to a 4-0 victory.

"It was a great win,” said Mkhitaryan, who provided two assists.

“I think we did a good start to the season. Now we have to keep going the same way.”

Among those to catch the eye against the Hammers, as Lukaku bagged a brace, was summer signing Nemanja Matic, who scooped the Man of the Match award.

Mkhitaryan admits he was surprised to see reigning champions Chelsea part with the Serbian midfielder, but is delighted to have him on board at Old Trafford.

"Actually I am [surprised]," added the 28-year-old.

"But at the same time I am very happy that we have got him.

"It was not only Matic. I want to mention as well the other two new signings, [Victor] Lindelof and Lukaku. They are very good players. They are, I think, Manchester United players.

"Matic does a big job on the pitch. He tries to recover all the balls. He defensively does a big job. Lukaku scored his goals and Lindelof is still going to have time to show himself.”

United are next in action against Swansea on Saturday, when they will be looking to put down another title marker to their Premier League rivals.