Denis Bouanga and Ibrahima Conte scored in Lorient’s 3-0 win over Chateaurox in a French Ligue 2 encounter on Monday.

Second half strikes from Jimmy Cabot, Bouanga and defender Conte propelled the Stade du Moustoir outfit to the three-goal victory.

The goals were both player’s first of the season. And the win moved Lorient to fourth position in the French second-tier log after they have garnered five points from three games.

They travel to Clermont in their next league game in August 18.