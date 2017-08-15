The Premier League is back and the 2017-18 campaign across the globe is now well underway.

Football on TV this week: How to watch & stream every game in the UK

That means there is plenty of live football to catch this week, with the Champions League play-off round - featuring the likes of Liverpool and Sevilla - kicking off on Tuesday night and a full slate of domestic fixtures set for the weekend.

The complete schedule of games to be broadcast in the UK this week is below - as is our pick of the must-watch match of the week. All times are BST.

Monday, August 14

Time

Match

Competition

TV

Stream

13:00

Leicester City U23 vs Manchester United U23

Premier League 2

MUTV

MUTV online

19:45

Hansa Rostock vs Hertha Berlin

DFB-Pokal

BT Sport 3

BT Sport app



Tuesday, August 15

Time Match

Competition

TV

Stream

17:00

Qarabag vs Copenhagen

Champions League

BT Sport 2

BT Sport app

19:45

Young Boys vs CSKA Moscow

Champions League

BT Sport ESPN

BT Sport app

19:45

Sporting vs Steaua Bucharest

Champions League

BT Sport 3

BT Sport app

19:45

Hoffenheim vs Liverpool

Champions League

BT Sport 2

BT Sport app

19:45

APOEL vs Slavia Prague

Champions League

BT Sport Extra 2

BT Sport app



Wednesday, August 16

Time Match

Competition

TV

Stream

19:45

Istanbul Basaksehir vs Sevilla

Champions League

BT Sport ESPN

BT Sport app

19:45

Napoli vs Nice

Champions League

BT Sport 3

BT Sport app

19:45

Hapoel Be'er Sheva vs Maribor

Champions League

BT Sport Extra 3

BT Sport app

19:45

Olympiacos vs Rijeka

Champions League

BT Sport Extra 2

BT Sport app

19:45

Celtic vs Astana

Champions League

BT Sport 2

BT Sport app

22:00

Real Madrid vs Barcelona

Supercopa de Espana

Sky Sports Football

Sky Go



Thursday, August 17

Time Match

Competition

TV

Stream

15:00

Semi-final (TBC)

Women's Under-19 Euro

Eurosport 2

Eurosport Player

19:00

Semi-final (TBC)

Women's Under-19 Euro

Eurosport 2

Eurosport Player



Friday, August 18

Time Match

Competition

TV

Stream

19:15

Leganes vs Alaves

La Liga

Sky Sports Red Button

None

19:30

Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen

Bundesliga

BT Sport 2

BT Sport app

19:45

Burton Albion vs Birmingham City

Championship

Sky Sports Football

Sky Go

19:45

Metz vs Monaco

Ligue 1

BT Sport 3

BT Sport app

21:15

Valencia vs Las Palmas

La Liga

Sky Sports Red Button

None



Saturday, August 19

Time Match

Competition

TV

Stream

11:00

Liverpool U18 vs Blackburn Rovers U18

U18 Premier League

LFCTV

LFCTV online

12:00

Fortuna Dusseldorf vs Kaiserslautern

2. Bundesliga

BT Sport 1

BT Sport app

12:30

Kilmarnock vs Celtic

Scottish Premiership

Sky Sports Football

Sky Go

12:30

Swansea City vs Manchester United

Premier League

Sky Sports Premier League

Sky Go

17:15*

Juventus vs Cagliari

Serie A

BT Sport Extra 2

BT Sport app

17:15

The New Saints vs Bala Town

Welsh Premier League

S4C

s4c.cymru

17:15

Celta Vigo vs Real Sociedad

La Liga

Sky Sports Red Button

None

17:30

Sunderland vs Leeds United

Championship

Sky Sports Football

Sky Go

17:30

Stoke City vs Arsenal

Premier League

BT Sport 1

BT Sport app

17:30

Schalke vs RB Leipzig

Bundesliga

BT Sport 3

BT Sport app

19:15

Girona vs Atletico Madrid

La Liga

Sky Sports Football**

Sky Go

19:45

Hellas Verona vs Napoli

Serie A

BT Sport 3

BT Sport app

21:15

Sevilla vs Espanyol

La Liga

Sky Sports Football

Sky Go



*Juventus vs Cagliari kicks off at 17:00 and will be joined in progress.

**Girona vs Atletico Madrid will begin at 19:15 on Sky Sports Red Button, which is not available on Sky Go, before joining Sky Sports Football and Sky Go in progress at 19:40.

Sunday, August 20

Time Match

Competition

TV

Stream

00:30

Orlando City vs Columbus Crew

MLS

Sky Sports Football

Sky Go

11:30

Excelsior vs Feyenoord

Eredivisie

Sky Sports Football

Sky Go

13:30

Huddersfield Town vs Newcastle United

Premier League

Sky Sports Premier League

Sky Go

13:30

Ajax vs FC Groningen

Eredivisie

Sky Sports Football

Sky Go

14:00

Lille vs Caen

Ligue 1

BT Sport 2

BT Sport app

14:00

Liverpool U23 vs Sunderland U23

Premier League 2

LFCTV

LFCTV online

14:30

Freiburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Bundesliga

BT Sport 1

BT Sport app

16:00

Tottenham vs Chelsea

Premier League

Sky Sports Premier League

Sky Go

16:00

Marseille vs Angers

Ligue 1

BT Sport Extra 2

BT Sport app

17:00

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Koln

Bundesliga

BT Sport 1

BT Sport app

17:00

Atalanta vs Roma

Serie A

BT Sport 2

BT Sport app

17:15

Athletic Club vs Getafe

La Liga

Sky Sports Football

Sky Go

19:15

Barcelona vs Real Betis

La Liga

Sky Sports Football

Sky Go

19:30

Final (TBC)

Women's Under-19 Euro

Eurosport 2

Eurosport Player

19:45

Inter vs Fiorentina

Serie A

BT Sport 2

BT Sport app

19:45

Crotone vs AC Milan

Serie A

BT Sport Extra 2

BT Sport app

20:00

PSG vs Toulouse

Ligue 1

BT Sport 3

BT Sport app

21:15

Deportivo vs Real Madrid

La Liga

Sky Sports Football

Sky Go

23:00

New York City vs New England Revolution

MLS

Sky Sports Football

Sky Go



Match of the week

Tottenham vs Chelsea



Sunday, August 20 (16:00)



Sky Sports Premier League

It's not often that we'd give a Clasico second billing, but with Real Madrid in control in the Supercopa de Espana and at home in the second leg, that tie might be done and dusted.

There will be much more on the line, on the other hand, when Chelsea visit Tottenham on Sunday. The Blues' title defence got off to a disastrous start against Burnley and they will be desperate to bounce back at Wembley, but face an uphill struggle to do so.

Eden Hazard and Tiemoue Bakayoko are injured, Diego Costa has been sidelined and Gary Cahill and Cesc Fabregas will both be suspended, leaving Antonio Conte's side short of a number of key players.

Tottenham, on the other hand, got up and running with a comfortable 2-0 victory at Newcastle United - their first opening-day win since 2014-15.

They are missing Kieran Trippier and Danny Rose but Kyle Walker-Peters was the man of the match at right-back on Tyneside and Ben Davies, playing on the left, scored Spurs' second goal.