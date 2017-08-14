One of her highlights has been meeting Mini Maradona. Austin Powers fans will know what we are talking about here.

EXTRA TIME: Janine Van Wyk meets Mini-Maradona in the USA

Don't blame us. That's Van Wyk's joke, but doesn't this cute little soccer kid look like Maradona?

In other news Van Wyk is finally excited about Manchester United's performances in the English Premier League. She even says it was world class as they beat West Ham 4-0. You can tell she is a United supporter. It's not that obvious, is it?

Then she shows some South African pride by congratulating Caster Semenya on a well earned and respected gold medal at London 2017, the world championships in athletics.



Meet mini Maradona.. The hair, the body & the outfit... oh and of course the skill.Definitely a Star in the making. @HoustonDash pic.twitter.com/I0Vff6myRC — Janine Van Wyk (@Janinevanwyk5) August 12, 2017



Congratulations @caster800m on winning Gold at the @IAAFWorldChamps . Keep flying that high.. So proud of you — Janine Van Wyk (@Janinevanwyk5) August 13, 2017