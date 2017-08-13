Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris said keeping the club's best players is more important than signing new faces following Danny Rose's explosive outburst.

Lloris defends Tottenham's transfers after Rose outburst

Rose was critical of Tottenham's transfer activity in an interview this week, hitting out at the Premier League team's lack of spending while selling Kyle Walker to Manchester City.

The Tottenham full-back – linked with Manchester United and Chelsea – also urged Mauricio Pochettino's men to sign stars and not players you have to Google to find out who they are.

But Lloris leapt to the defence of Tottenham and the board, stressing they've managed to re-sign the likes of Harry Kane and Eric Dier.

"The most important thing is to make sure we keep basically the same group of players," the France international goalkeeper said.

"There is a real project happening and the board showed that last season by re-signing all of the most important players in the squad."

Tottenham – who finished runners-up to Chelsea last season – open their campaign at newly-promoted Newcastle United on Sunday.