'It's better to play with a smile on your face' - Walker loving life at Man City after Tottenham exit

Kyle Walker is loving life at Manchester City, saying it is great to be back playing football with a “smile” on his face again.

The defender joined Pep Guardiola's side in a £45 million move from Tottenham this summer and helped the club to a season-opening 2-0 win over Brighton on Saturday.

Walker's time at Spurs ended in difficult circumstances after he was dropped for the final few games of the season, with Kieran Trippier taking his place at right-back.

And speaking after the Brighton match, the England international made it clear that he's happy in his new surroundings, taking what could be seen as a subtle dig at his former club along the way.

"I am enjoying working with the club, the lads have been so welcoming and I am enjoying my football," he told Sky Sports.

"It’s better to play football with a smile on your face."

Walker's move to City raised eyebrows, but Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino claimed that he believed Spurs had already seen the best the defender had to offer.

While Walker is no longer a worry for the London club, they have had to deal with dissent from another full-back, with Danny Rose recently slamming the club's wage structure and their lack of summer signings.

Tottenham open their Premier League campaign with an away match against Newcastle United on Sunday.