OFFICIAL: Taye Taiwo signs for Swedish outfit AFC Eskilstuna

Taye Taiwo has joined AFC Eskilstuna from the Super League outfit, Lausanne Sport.

The 32-year-old defender is set for a new leap in the Allsvenskan after previous spells in the French Ligue 1, English Premier League, Italian Serie A, Turkish Super Lig, Ukrainian Premier League.

The former Marseille and Queens Park Rangers defender made 13 appearances for Lausanne Sport last season.

Taiwo joins compatriot Chidi Omeje, Ivory Coast’s Abdul Razak and Tanzania’s Thomas Ulimwengu in the books of the Tunavallen outfit.

AFC Eskilstuna are placed 16th in the Allsvenskan and will visit Chinedu Obasi’s AIK for their next league encounter on August 13.