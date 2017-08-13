Try as he might, PSV's big new signing Hirving Lozano could not grab all the attention in their Eredivisie opening day win over AZ.

Diego Maradona attends PSV win over AZ

The 23-year-old Mexico international impressed with an equalising goal and some quick, dangerous attacks in the 3-2 victory.

But there was a bigger presence in the Philips Stadion who proved quite a distraction from the match, as footballing icon Diego Maradona was in attendance.

The Argentine hero is in Netherlands for a training camp with his FC Fujairah side and made headlines earlier in the week when he stopped into a shop for a snack.



Maradona laat even weten dat hij er is. #psvaz pic.twitter.com/N6G2HHMQCp — NOS Sport (@NOSsport) August 12, 2017

Maradona was welcomed into the Ronald Koeman Lounge at PSV and was presented by Dutch legend Ruud Gullit with a PSV jersey with his name on it.

The 1986 World Cup winner seemed to be enjoying the five-goal encounter as he cheered from the stand and even smoked a cigar.