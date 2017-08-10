ISL 2017: Kerala Blasters sign Ghanaian attacking midfielder Courage Pekuson

Kerala Blasters have signed Ghanaian attacking midfielder Courage Pekuson ahead of the fourth season of Indian Super League, the club announced on Twitter.

The 22-year-old, who has featured for the Ghana U-23 team, is the second foreign player to be roped in by Blasters, after bringing back Iain Hume a few weeks ago. He joins the Indian Super League outfit from Slovenian club FC Koper.

Although Pekuson is generally deployed in the attacking band of three behind the striker, the Ghanaian can also be of good use as a forward. Pekuson's primary role will be to feed the likes of CK Vineeth and Iain Hume in front of him.

The Yellow Army started their pre-season by retaining fan-favourite players CK Vineeth and Sandesh Jhingan. The club followed it up with a decent outing at the ISL player draft, where they picked up the likes of Jackichand Singh and local boy Rino Anto.

With the arrival of Pekuson, the club has effectively tried to replace former fan-favourite player Josué 'Josu' Currais Prieto, who decided to extend his contract at United Soccer League club FC Cincinnati earlier this week.