There is plenty of value at every position in Fantasy, but none rack up the points like forwards. If you look at last season’s final points tally or this year’s prices both are stacked with strikers. So if you want to get off to a hot start it’s important to make sure your Goal team has the right men up front. Below are the five most expensive forwards you may want to start off with this season.

Fantasy Football: Sanchez, Aguero and Kane the most expensive attacking options

Alexis Sanchez - Arsenal, £8.1m, owned in 15.36% of teams

No one has ever doubted his performances, Fantasy or otherwise. The only downside to Alexis was that he could leave Arsenal this summer but, assuming Wenger is correct in saying the Chilean will stay, he is now back in must own territory after he returns from his injury complaint that is set to keep him out of the first couple of matches.

Harry Kane - Tottenham, £8.1m, owned in 48% of teams

The Tottenham talisman is obviously a lethal goalscorer having won the Golden boot the past two seasons. He has not been terrific in pre-season and is traditionally a slow starter so it may be a better idea to add him in September rather than August.

Sergio Aguero - Manchester City, £8.0m, owned in 18.64% of teams

Many owners are looking to save some cash by taking Gabriel Jesus over his Argentinian counterpart. While that does make sense pragmatically, Aguero has punished Fantasy players who have bypassed him in the past and City’s early matches are easier than most.

Romelu Lukaku - Manchester United, £7.9m, owned in 45.97% of teams

Lukaku's high ownership makes him a bit of a lose-lose in a Fantasy sense as owning him will gain you little ground due to the fact he's on so many teams, but not owning him could put you at a disadvantage against almost half of all owners any time he scores. It’s definitely a tough call. Are you feeling lucky?

Roberto Firmino - Liverpool, £7.8m, owned in 4.73% of teams

Being listed as a Forward may hurt his fantasy value, but is a fair switch as it is becoming clear he will lead the line for Liverpool this season. If Firmino takes penalties, as he did against Atletico Madrid in pre-season, he could be a 15+ goal and 10+ assist player this season.