After an encouraging campaign in 2016-17, a new-look Everton begin the 2017-18 season with hope of breaking into the Premier League's top six.

Everton Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Stoke City

Ronald Koeman has been busy adding to his squad, though question marks remain as to whether both Romelu Lukaku and Ross Barkley can be replaced.

Stoke, meanwhile, struggled for consistency last term, and Mark Hughes will be keen to get off to a winning start amid speculation his job could be under threat.

EVERTON INJURIES

Seamus Coleman is unlikely to feature until around Christmas after the broken leg he suffered playing for the Republic of Ireland against Wales in March while fellow defender Ramiro Funes Mori is set for nine months on the sidelines with a knee problem.

Yannick Bolasie will also not feature until the new year at the very earliest as he continues to build up his fitness following two operations on a cruciate ligament injury.

Ross Barkley is closing in on a return after recovering from groin surgery, though with the England international keen on leaving Goodison Park he may have already played his final match for the Toffees.

EVERTON SUSPENSIONS

No players from either side are suspended for the opening match of the season.

POTENTIAL STARTING LINE-UP

Koeman has experimented with two different formations in pre-season, and it may take some time for a decision to be made which best suits the players at his disposal.

Given the importance of picking up three points, it is unlikely he will complicate matters too much, and as such is likely to deploy the 4-3-3 that worked so well for much of last season.

Jordan Pickford, Michael Keane, Cuco Martina, Davy Klaassen and Sandro Ramirez should all make their Premier League debuts for the club while Wayne Rooney will also likely earn a start despite some disappointing performances in the Europa League qualifiers.

Teenager Tom Davies could be the man to miss out, though having played at right wing-back in the recent win over Ruzemberok he could battle new signing Martina for a place in the starting XI on the right side of defence.

STOKE CITY TEAM NEWS

Chelsea loanee Kurt Zouma is set to make his debut for the Potters while fellow summer signings Darren Fletcher and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting could also feature.

Stephen Ireland and Ibrahim Afellay remain long-term absentees, though the former has started training after recovering from a broken leg.

BEST OPTA MATCH FACTS



Everton’s last four Premier League campaigns have all started with a draw, with three of those ending 2-2.



The Toffees’ only success in their opening match in the last nine Premier League seasons came in 2012-13, beating Manchester United 1-0 at Goodison Park.



Only Frank Lampard and Alan Shearer (8) have scored more goals on Premier League opening day than Wayne Rooney (7).



Mark Hughes hasn’t won any of his last six opening day Premier League games (D2 L4) in charge of three different clubs in that time (Fulham, QPR and Stoke). His last win was in 2009 as Manchester City manager.





TV COVERAGE & KICK-OFF TIME

The match isn't being televised in the UK and the highlights will be first shown on BBC's Match of the Day from 22:30 on Saturday. The game kicks off at 15:00 BST.