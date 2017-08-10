The Vancouver Whitecaps have made a pair of deals to upgrade their defense ahead of the MLS transfer deadline Wednesday.

Whitecaps trade Dean to Chicago, acquire Maund from Real Salt Lake

The Whitecaps traded center back Christian Dean to Chicago in one deal, receiving $50,000 in general allocation money and a conditional $50,000 in targeted allocation money based on whether the defender makes 12 starts in 2018 for the Fire. The Whitecaps also will receive a part of the fee if Dean is sold in the future.

Vancouver also acquired center back Aaron Maund from Real Salt Lake in exchange for a 2018 third-round selection in the MLS Super Draft.

“Aaron is a good character, he is strong, quick, athletic, and is an important addition for us,” Whitecaps head coach Carl Robinson said in a press release. “He adds experience and depth in the center back position and will push the players we already have for minutes.”

The 12th pick in the 2012 SuperDraft by Toronto FC, Maund was traded to Real Salt Lake in 2013. He started 55 games for the side over the past three seasons and earned the club’s defensive player of the year honors in 2015.

Meanwhile, Dean has played in just 12 MLS games since being drafted No.3 overall in the 2014 SuperDraft from the University of California-Berkley and just three in 2017. He missed all of 2016 due to a foot injury.

It is likely Dean will be a depth player for the Fire, who sit on 41 points and are in second place in the Eastern Conference.

Meanwhile Maund will look to challenge for a starting spot on a Whitecaps side that sits a point out of the sixth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Real Salt Lake sits six points out of the last playoff spot in the Western Conference.