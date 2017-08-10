Dybala takes on famous No. 10 shirt at Juventus

Juventus' Argentine ace Paulo Dybala will follow in the footsteps of a long list of club legends by pulling on the No. 10 shirt in the coming season.

Paulo Dybala set to take on Juventus No. 10 shirt

The Bianconeri confirmed on Wednesday that Dybala will trade in the No. 21 jersey he has sported since joining the club in 2015 for the No. 10, which lay vacant in 2016-17 after the exit of Paul Pogba.

The move is a statement of intent for Juventus, who have had to contend with rumours that Dybala would be joining compatriot Lionel Messi at Barcelona following the exit of Neymar.

By handing La Joya the famous shirt, Juve are demonstrating their intention of building the team around Dybala, who is seen as vital to their hopes of finally breaking through and adding Champions League success to their domestic dominance.

In taking on the No. 10, the Cordoba native, 23, joins an illustrious group of players.

The likes of Omar Sivori, Michel Platini, Roberto Baggio and Alessandro Del Piero have all worn the number in Turin, in the process becoming Bianconeri.

More recently club favourites Carlos Tevez and Pogba have been honoured with the iconic jersey.

It will also be the first time in Dybala's career that he has taken on the number synonymous with Argentine playmaking talents like Diego Maradona, Juan Roman Riquelme, Ariel Ortega and Messi.

Dybala used the No. 9 as a teenager with Instituto, the number he retained with Palermo before switching to 21 upon arrival at Juventus Stadium.

That shirt has its own mystique for Juve, having been worn by Zinedine Zidane and Andrea Pirlo prior to Dybala's arrival.