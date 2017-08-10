Kenyan Premier League Limited has rescheduled the matches that have been postponed.

Kenyan Premier League set new dates for postponed matches

Match day 20 matches were postponed following plea by clubs to allow their players prepare adequately after participating in the General Elections held on Tuesday.

As per the new fixture released by KPL and obtained by Goal, the following dates have been set for the postponed matches.

Chemelil Sugar-Posta Rangers (#173) has been moved to Saturday, 19 August 2017.



Mathare United-Zoo (#176), Sofapaka-Nakumatt (#178), and Thika United-Nzoia Sugar (#179) have been moved to Sunday, 20 August 2017.



Ulinzi Stars-Gor Mahia (#180) has been moved to Wednesday, 20 September 2017.



Muhoroni Youth –Western Stima (#177) has been moved to Wednesday, 27 September 2017.



Bandari-Tusker (#172), Kakamega Homeboyz-SonySugar (#174).

Kariobangi Sharks-AFC Leopards (#175) will be rescheduled after GOtv Quarter-final matches have been played on the weekend of 19/20 August 2017.

Other changes to the fixtures, include; Mathare United vs AFC Leopards (Round 21, #182) has been moved from Thursday, 17 August 2017 to Tuesday, 15 August 2017.

Mid-week matches, scheduled to be played on the 16th of next week, will continue as planned.