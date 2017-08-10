It is the biggest transfer story in world football right now... Barcelona’s pursuit of a replacement – or replacements – for Brazilian icon Neymar.

Coutinho? Dembele? Dybala? Watch how Barcelona should spend their €222m

The 25-year-old last week exited Camp Nou in a world record transfer to Paris Saint-Germain. Barca now have €222 million to spend, and have already set their sights on Liverpool’s Coutinho and Borussia Dortmund’s Ousmane Dembele.

A host of other big stars have also been linked to Barcelona, including Juventus Paulo Dybala, Monaco’s Kylian Mbappe, Villarreal’s Roberto Soriano and Real Sociedad’s Inigo Martinez.

Goal’s Carlo Garganese and Peter Staunton discuss how Barcelona should go about spending the €222m they have at their disposal. Watch the video and have your say below