Singaporean side Home United will take on Philippines champions Ceres in the second leg, having beaten them 2-1 at home in the first.

PREVIEW: AFC Cup ASEAN Zone Final - Ceres-Negros vs Home United

Ceres-Negros will host Home United at the Pana-ad Park and Football Stadium, Bacolod on Wednesday, in the second leg of the AFC Cup ASEAN Zone final.

Home United travel to the Philippines having recorded a 2-1 first leg win last week, but Ceres are very much still in it due to their one away goal.

Playing in front of their own fans, Ceres will have to go for the kill. The Busmen will surely hope to repeat their phenomenal performance in the semi-final stage against competition favourites Johor Darul Ta'zim, tying the Malaysian champions 4-4 and advancing courtesy of the away goal rule.

Although he failed to get on the scoresheet in the first leg, Spanish forward Bienvenido Maranon will most probably be relied upon again by Ceres. Head coach is Risto Vidakovic likely to utilise the attacking 4-2-3-1 formation, with Philippines midfielder Iain Ramsay and Stephan Schrock providing support for Fernando Rodriguez in front.

Ceres' impressive performance at home this season is expected to face a stiff challenge by the Protectors' equally-top class form in the competition. Ever since losing 1-0 away to Yanadarbon in their group opener, they have advanced to the final match without losing again.

In the semis, Aidil Sharin's charges overcame the other Philippines representatives, Global Cebu 5-4 on aggregate. They could try to defend their slim lead, but surely that is risky when playing away.

Croatian target man, Stipe Plazibat, currently neck-and-neck in the tournament topscorer chart with Bienvenido, is likely to feature for Home United in the second leg. Behind him will probably be Faris Ramli, Khairul Nizam as well as Hariss Harun.

The winner of the tie will then represent the ASEAN Zone in the interzonal semi-final play-off which will take place at the end of this month, against Central Asian representatives Tajikistan's FC Istiklol.