Orlando Pirates legend Lucky Lekgwathi believes defender-come-midfielder Abbubaker Mobara is ready to lead as the new club captain.

Lucky Lekgwathi: I would guide Abbubaker Mobara if he is appointed Orlando Pirates captain

The Bucs captaincy became vacant after Oupa Manyisa left the club for Mamelodi Sundowns last week.

Having enjoyed a lot of success as the Bucs club captain during his playing days, Lekgwathi has backed 23-year-old Mobara, who excelled at Bucs after joining the club in July, 2016.

"I think Mobara will be a good choice. I will be happy to see him taking the armband because he is young and has shown a great character," Lekgwathi told The Sowetan.

"If they can name him the captain, I'll arrange a meeting with him just to advise and guide him," he continued.

"With my 14 years of experience at Pirates, meeting him would definitely help him. I have never heard of any bad stories about him," Lekgwathi stressed.

"He is a good boy on and off the field. He always gives 100% when he plays. Last season, he was our best player, he led by example," the 41-year-old retired defender added.

"Another thing that I like about Mobara, is that he communicates with his teammates on the field,'' he said.

Bucs endured a disappointing 2016/17 season which saw them fail to quality for the 2017 MTN8 Cup after finishing 11th in the PSL.

"It is unbelievable that Pirates are not part of this cup [MTN8] but what is important for players is to learn from this experience," Lekgwathi stressed.

"Missing out will give them some extra time to prepare for the league. It must not happen again," he concluded.

Pirares, who are now under the guidance of Serbian tactician Milutin Sredojevic, are expected to name a new club captain ahead of the 2017/18 season.