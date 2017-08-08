Former Sharjah winger Adrian Mierzejewski to sign for Sydney FC

Former Sharjah winger Adrian Mierzejewski is on the brink of completing a move to A-League outfit Sydney FC, according to reports.

The Sky Blues are close to signing the former Polish international on a three-year deal and should do so this week pending a medical.

Up until last month, Mierzejewski was contracted to UAE club Sharjah in the Arabian Gulf League following a two-year stint in Saudi Arabia with Al-Nassr FC.

The former Polish international scored thrice for the national team in 41 appearances.

Mierzejewski, who also spent spent three years at Turkish side Trabzonspor, was in negotiations with Sydney for several weeks as he assessed his options after leaving the UAE.

His signing more or less completes the club’s recruitment ahead of the new season.