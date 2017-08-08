AC Milan legend Marcel Desailly has warned his former club that their summer investment in the playing pool will go to waste unless they can sign “leaders”.

AC Milan need to sign leaders to return to the top, Desailly warns

Milan at 6/1 odds to win Serie A

Lucas Biglia, Leonardo Bonucci and Franck Kessie have been added by the San Siro club, who were taken over by a Chinese consortium at the end of last season, but the Frenchman thinks there are other ingredients required to lift Milan out of the doldrums.

“They’ve been buying quite lot of players, but it will not be enough for the next two seasons. To create a foundation for the club you need leaders,” he told Mihaaru.

“You need a lot of elements to be able to get the Milan — the big Milan — of the 90s.”

Nevertheless, the former Chelsea man is delighted to see the club on the right track.

“I’m happy again,” he said. “You should not be scared about money. We were scared because my former president [Silvio] Berlusconi gave up the club.

Mourinho just another coach, says Ramos

“So we were hoping for the club to be active and now we’ve seen them.”

Meanwhile, the 1998 World Cup winner would not back himself to be a success in the game nowadays, suggesting he lacks the skills.

“I was a heavyweight in the football world. You don’t have of the type of players that I was anymore,” he explained.

Get the latest transfer rumours

“Nobody resembles me, because now they’re much more technical. The way they use the ball, the ability and the skills, is much more accurate.

“You have N’Golo Kante, you have [Blaise] Matuidi, you have [Paul] Pogba, you know very skilful players, so football technically has really improved quite a lot.”