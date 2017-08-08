Sammy Ameobi has been sidelined from football action for six weeks with a knee injury picked up in Bolton Wanderer’s friendly game against Stoke City.

Bolton Wanderers' Sammy Ameobi out for six weeks

The midfielder twisted his knee in Bolton’s last pre-season challenge and had surgery to mend the torn knee cartilage.

Ameobi moved to the Macron Stadium on a free transfer from Newcastle United after his contract expired with the Magpies.

The former England youth international netted two goals in his 20 appearances for the Wanderers while on loan and has gotten some matches under his belt before the wound.

Phil Parkinson’s men lost to Leeds United in the absence of their new recruit on Sunday’s Championship outing.