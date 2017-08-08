Manchester United captain Michael Carrick has talked up the importance of Tuesday’s UEFA Super Cup meeting against Real Madrid.

Carrick: Super Cup is hugely important for Man Utd

The Europa League winners meet the Champions League victors in Skopje, and while some may consider the match little more than a pre-season warm up, the England international is of the opinion it is a great deal more significant.

“It’s hugely important,” he said. “I don't think you can underestimate what we've been through to get to this stage and to play this game.

“It is a big achievement to be part of it. So we are taking it very seriously. It is a massive trophy to win at the start of the season and it can kickstart your season. It would be terrific for us.

“It is not one I have managed to win and not sure if anyone in our squad so we are all desperate to win it.”

United last won the Super Cup in 1991 – the only time they have lifted the trophy – defeating Red Star Belgrade 1-0 thanks to a goal from Brian McClair.