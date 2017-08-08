News

Bandari coach: It was sweet to earn revenge against AFC Leopards

Bandari coach Paul Nkata is a happy man after his side managed to beat AFC Leopards 1-0 on Sunday.

The Dockers were seeking for revenge against Ingwe having gone down by a similar margin in the first leg played in Mombasa.

But a strike from Abdalla Hassan was enough to earn revenge that has left the former Tusker coach smiling.

“There is nothing sweeter in football as avenging defeat and I am happy we have beaten them. They surprised us in Mombasa in a match we had expected to win, so this victory is enjoyable," Nkata told KPL website.

Ingwe coach Robert Matano was left frustrated after his side squandered a number of scoring chances. “This is a very bad feeling for me because we had a share of good chances but wasted them."

The win left Bandari on 5th position with 29 points while AFC Leopards are lying 13th after collecting 20 from 19 matches.

