Tusker FC needed two penalties to move back to third place following a 2-1 win over Western Stima in a Kenyan Premier League match.

Tusker back to third spot after a dramatic win against Western Stima

Ghanaian international Stephen Owusu scored a brace from the spot to hand the league champions a reprieve after losing their last match against Posta Rangers by a solitary goal.

Owusu gave the Brewers the lead after Tusker Player of the Month of July, Jackson Macharia was brought down in the box in the 25th minute.

The match was characterized by a fair share of drama with all the three goals being scored from the spot.

Just as Tusker goals woud come from the same spot, Samuel Odhiambo scored Western Stima’s consolation from the penalty spot in the dying minutes of the game on a dramatic day at Kinoru Stadium.

With 32 points, the Brewers dislodged Sofapaka to fourth place even as they trail league leaders, Gor Mahia with five points.

Western Stima's lose, a first in four games, left the Kisumu-based side lying in 15th place with 18 points as they stare at the relegation zone.