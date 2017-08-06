Enyimba coach Gbenga Ogunbote believes his side is aiming to secure maximum points against MFM to turn things around.

Enyimba's Ogunbote seeks turning point with victory over MFM

Having seen off Kano Pillars 1-0 in Calabar, the People's Elephants are aiming to raise their title prospect defeating the second-placed Olukoya Boys at Agege Stadium.

The former Sunshine Stars gaffer feels pressure from the fans have seen them keep improving so far and he is confident they will give a good account of themselves.

"It is just like playing any other game, though the only difference is that we want to work harder in other to turn things around," Ogunbote told Goal.

"We don't see MFM as a threat rather we need to respect any team at this point in time most especially a team that is occupying such position.

"The importance that we attached to it is that we want to get a win in the match it will become a turning point. Without any disrespect to MFM, they have done wonderfully well so far this season.

"The issue is that we started slowly. I want to commend my boys for really raising their game and knowing that Enyimba as a team that wants to win. The pressure of wanting to keep winning is one of the motivating factors that had got the team working hard to doing well.

"This is the crucial moments of games. They are games that can make big differences at the top or bottom of the table. And it is a period that can make a lot of difference and pray we can take advantage of it.

"It is good for the growth and maturity of the league that the game is going to be live on TV. A game of this magnitude should be showed live just like other centers should enjoy such privileges. This will make players want to put in their best and teams will be able to give a good account of ourselves."