Gor Mahia 2-0 Muhoroni Youth: K'Ogalo cruise to another victory

Gor Mahia maintained their winning run under new coach Dylan Kerr after they beat Muhoroni Youth 2-0 on Saturday.

Goals from Jacques Tuyisenge and George 'Blackberry' Odhiambo were enough to hand K'Ogalo maximum points at Kisumu Stadium.

The win enabled Gor Mahia to cement their top position in Kenyan Premier League table and increased their chances of wrestling the title from Tusker.

The hosts, under Dylan Kerr were targeting their third straight win after triumphs over Nakumatt FC, twice with Muhoroni coach Gilbert Selebwa aiming at bouncing back following a 3-2 defeat against Sofapaka last Wednesday.

But it was the hosts, who controlled the game earlier on and after several attempts, Rwandan striker Jacques Tuyisenge broke the deadlock in the 41st minute after connecting an inch perfect cross to make it two goals in as many matches.

It was the same story after the break, as Muhoroni failed to make any meaningful attack that could bring matters into level terms.

K'Ogalo's resilience paid off with almost ten minutes to go; George 'Blackberry' Odhiambo was cleverly played in and he did well to hit the back of the net and score his second goal in three matches.

At Mumias Complex, Kariobangi Sharks suffered second defeat in less than 72 hours after after going down 2-1 defeat to Kakamega Homeboyz. The William Muluya coached side had lost 3-2 to Zoo Kericho on Wednesday.

Wycliffe Opondo capitalized on the Sharks defensive mix up in the 25th minute to hand his side a deserved lead. However, ten minutes later it was 1-1 thanks to Masoud Juma's strike.

However, with three minutes on the clock, Jeremiah Wanjala rose highest to meet Ali Bhai's free-kick and score what turned out to be the winner.