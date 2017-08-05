Elli Asieche has made it back to Kariobangi Sharks squad that will take on Kakamega Homeboys in a Kenyan Premier League match on Saturday.

Asieche returns to Kariobangi Sharks squad

Sharks who are seeking redemption after losing their last league match will, however, miss the services of Pascal Ogweno who is suspended for the weekend match.

Ogweno’s place has been filled by Wycliffe Otieno.

Both Kariobangi Sharks and Kakamega Hoomeboyz lost their last round of matches. Sharks will be looking for the three points on the road.

The two played a goalless draw in earlier in July in the first leg.

Starting XI: Jeff Oyemba, Michael Bodo, Paul Kamau, Wycliffe Otieno, Geoffrey Shiveka (C), Sven Yidah, Patillah Omoto, Duke Abuya, Masoud Juma, Elli Asieche, Mathew Odongo

Reserves: Robert Mboya, Newton Kamau, Stephen Obiero, Christopher Kimathi, Rodgers Omondi, Francis Manoa, Ovella Ochieng