Ojo upbeat about Akwa United’s Caf Cup chance

Akwa United shot-stopper, Olorunleke Ojo believes it will be difficult to stop the Promise Keepers march to a continental ticket at the end of the season as they prepare to face Sunshine Stars .

Ojo who recently resumed training from an injury that prevented him from travelling to Maiduguri to face El Kanemi Warriors last weekend stated that he has recovered from the injury and is now looking forward to a reunion with his former club, Sunshine Stars on Sunday if the technical crew picks him for the tie.

“We are not in competition with any team because we know we must focus on our own results and even though Enyimba and others are breathing down through our neck we know that we must meet up with our aspirations for the season which is to win the league,” Ojo told Goal.

“We have played very well this season and we feel we deserve to end up with at least a continental ticket if the league title eludes us. We will show that when we travel to Ijebu Ode to face Sunshine Stars this weekend. It will be a home coming for me.

“I am eager to face Sunshine Stars because I still believe I have a point to prove. I am alright now and I have trained very well for the match. We know that after the loss in Maiduguri another defeat won’t augur well for us hence the determination to ensure that we pick a positive result.”