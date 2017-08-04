Benik Afobe has set his sight on scoring a hat-trick for AFC Bournemouth in the upcoming season.

Benik Afobe looking forward to first hat-trick at Bournemouth

The DR Congo international put up a commanding display to score twice as his English elite division outfit came from behind to defeat Yeovil Town 3-1 in a pre-season game.

And the 24-year-old is hoping to net his first treble for the Cherries when the English Premier League commences on August 12.

"At this stage of the season, it’s just about fitness,” Afobe told AfcbTV.

“That was my first 90 minutes after missing the Valencia game through illness and for me personally you want to score goals as well.

“Last season, I think I could have had 10 or 15 even though I didn’t start my first game until December.

“I got myself into some nice positions but I wasn’t clinical enough so I need to find my composure. This season will be all about scoring goals for me.

“I haven’t scored a hat-trick since I joined Bournemouth so that’s one thing that I’m looking forward to trying in the season.

“But at the moment fitness is the main thing for us.

“We’ve worked hard, training has been going really well and we haven’t had many injuries which is a good sign now that we’re one step closer to the West Brom game.”

Eddie Howe's men travel to the Hawthorns to tackle Tony Pulis' West Bromwich Albion in the English topflight opener.

Afobe's only hat-trick in professional club football came against Colchester United in 2014 while on loan from Arsenal to Milton Keynes Dons. Milton won the League One encounter 6-0 at Stadium MK.