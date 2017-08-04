The arrival of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona in a historic move has sent shockwaves through world football and fans of the French club are understandably licking their lips at the prospect of seeing the Brazilian line out in their team's colours.

Neymar jersey: Where can you buy PSG shirt & how much will it cost?

PSG favourites to win Ligue 1

Indeed, some supporters were so energised by the move that they excitedly queued to get their hands on the first Paris Saint-Germain jerseys featuring Neymar's name and number printed on them.

A limited number of jerseys were pre-prepared for sale following confirmation of the world-record €222 million move and fans waited outside the club's official shop at the Champs-Elysees for a chance to purchase one of the first batch.

WHAT NUMBER WILL NEYMAR WEAR AT PSG?

Neymar will wear the No. 10 jersey at PSG. The club confirmed the news when announcing the completion of the deal on Thursday and he will take the number from Javier Pastore, who voluntarily offered it up to the 25-year-old as a symbolic gesture.

"I want to offer my shirt to Neymar as a welcome act. I want him to feel comfortable and happy from day one," Pastore told Cadena Ser.

"I want to give him all the support he needs so we can win the Champions League together."

PSG's ambition attracted me, says Neymar

Neymar wore the No. 11 during his time at Barcelona since Lionel Messi is currently the undisputed owner of the Blaugrana's famous No. 10.

Interestingly, PSG's away jersey is proving a popular choice among fans, presumably due to the fact that it is yellow in colour, making it very similar to the colours Neymar wears with Brazil.

WHO ELSE HAS WORN NO. 10 AT PSG?

In being assigned the No. 10 jersey at PSG, Neymar is following in the footsteps of a number of supremely talented players.

Before Pastore took it up, the No. 10 shirt belonged to none other than Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who wore it during his trophy-laden four-year spell in the French capital. Neymar will hope that he can have a similar impact to Ibrahimovic, who became to team's leader and guided them to four successive Ligue 1 titles, as well as three Coupes de la Ligue and two Coupes de France.

Neymar to Messi & Suarez: I love you!

As well as Ibrahimovic, Neymar is emulating his feted compatriot Ronaldinho, who spent two seasons at PSG before heading in the other direction to Barcelona. The Parisiens were not quite the European behemoths they are now when Ronaldinho played for them between 2001 and 2003, but he occasionally donned the famous number nonetheless.

Other notable stars to wear No. 10 at PSG include Safet Susic, Brazilian World Cup winner Rai, the iconic Jay-Jay Okocha and Nene.

HOW MUCH DOES A NEYMAR PSG JERSEY COST?

Supporters are able to purchase a home PSG jersey with Neymar Jr. and the number 10 printed on it from the club's official online store for €100.

Two days of Neymar celebrations in Paris

The replica jersey itself costs €85 and there is an extra €15 charge to have printing added, with a further €5.54 required to have the official Ligue 1 badge added.Supporters can also have their own name printed on the jersey instead of Neymar's.

In sterling, the same jersey with Neymar's name and number printed on it will cost £89.43, while it will set those wishing to pay in US dollars back $118.29.

Fans will be able to buy the new shirt at any PSG megastore and it will be available in most major high street sports retail outlets.