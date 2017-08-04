Liverpool have been drawn against Hoffenheim in the Champions League play-off round, while Celtic will take on Astana.

Liverpool to face Hoffenheim in Champions League play-off

Jurgen Klopp's side will travel to Germany as they look to ensure their place in the group stage of Europe's premier club competition, while Brendan Rodgers' Hoops must make their way to Kazakhstan.

Bet on Liverpool in the Champions League

The Reds were part of the 'League Route' in Friday's draw, which also included giants such as Napoli, Sevilla and Sporting.

Napoli were paired with Ligue 1 side Nice, who boast Mario Balotelli in their ranks, and Sevilla were drawn against Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir. Sporting, meanwhile, will take on Romanian outfit Steaua Bucuresti. Elsewhere in the League Route, CSKA Moscow take on Swiss side Young Boys.

The first legs of the play-off are scheduled to take place on August 15/16, with the second legs due to be played on August 22/23.

Champions League Play-offs

Champions Route:



Qarabag vs Copenhagen



APOEL vs Slavia Prague



Olympiacos vs Rijeka



Celtic vs Astana



Hapoel Beer-Sheva vs Maribor

League Route:



Napoli vs Nice



Sporting vs Steaua Bucuresti



Liverpool vs Hoffenheim



Young Boys vs CSKA Moscow



Istanbul Basaksehir vs Sevilla