A first half attacking masterclass from the Matildas against Brazil was highlighted by an incredible length-of-the-field goal in Los Angeles.

Matildas stun Brazil with end to end team goal

Matildas stun Brazil with end to end team goal

The Aussies knew a draw against the South American giants would be enough to claim the Tournament of Champions but the Matildas were determined to put on a show.

Lisa De Vanna followed up a penalty miss to fire the Aussies level after Brazil had taken a second-minute lead but it was Caitlin Foord's second goal that really caught the eye.

The blistering counter-atack started from Mackenzie Arnold in the Matildas goal after she snuffed out a Brazilian foray forward.

The Aussies sent a long ball over the top to the flying Sam Kerr who burst past her Brazilian defender and sent a delicious cross into the path of Foord.

Brazil had no answer to the Matildas' first half onslaught. Pic: Matildas

Kerr's pin-point delivery took Brazil's keeper out of the equation, leaving Foord to side-foot into an empty net and put the Aussie's 2-1 up.

Two further strikes form De Vanna and Katrina-Lee Gorry saw the Aussies take a commanding 4-1 lead into halftime.

Foord added a second after the break, before Sam Kerr rounded out the scoring to see the Matildas finish 6-1 winners.

The result means the Aussies have claimed their first trophy since the 2010 Asian Cup.


