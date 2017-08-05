Motherwell vs Rangers: TV channel, free stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

After the disappointment of their Europa League elimination at the first hurdle, Rangers are looking to restore some credibility when they start their Scottish Premiership campaign on Sunday.

Motherwell vs Rangers

Pedro Caixinha's side have had a month to shake off the defeat to Luxembourg side Progres Niederkorn and after some positive pre-season friendlies, begin league duties with a visit to Motherwell.

A lot of changes have been made to the Ibrox side over the close season and their eyes are on the title after fnishing third last season, 39 points behind Celtic.

Game Motherwell vs Rangers

Date

Sunday, August 6

Time

13:30 BST



RANGERS TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the United Kingdom, the match will be available to watch live on television on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football and by stream via the Sky Sports app .

Fans outside of the UK and Ireland will also be able to watch the game live on Rangers TV, their broadcasting service.

UK TV channel Online stream

Sky Sports Main Event

Sky Go/Rangers TV



RANGERS VS MOTHERWELL TEAM NEWS

Both teams approach the game fresh and in decent form. Motherwell won all four of their League Cup games, while Rangers were unbeaten in friendlies after their Europa League loss.

The main concern for their coaches will be how well they are prepared to start the top-flight campaign. Caixinha has made big signings in the shape of Graham Dorrans, Bruno Alves and Carlos Pena among the many additions to his squad.

Motherwell, on the other hand, are looking to improve on their ninth-place finish last season with a younger squad, so Sunday's league opener will pose a big test

RANGERS VS MOTHERWELL BETTING ODDS

Rangers are 4/6 favourites to secure a win against the Steelmen according to Dabblebet, while a draw comes in at 11/4. A win for the hosts is 17/4.

Rangers 4/6 1/4 to beat Motherwell in league opener

GAME PREVIEW

Motherwell have had a solid start to the competitive campaign. The Fir Park side finished top of their group in the first round of the League Cup, scoring 13 goals in their four games.

Steve Robinson's team recently saw the addition of 22-year-old defender Ellis Plummer from Manchester City, their fifth signing.

Since their defeat to Luxembourg side Progres Niederkorn, meanwhile, Rangers have enjoyed friendly wins over Watford and Sheffield Wednesday and drew with Marseille, and Caixinha is keen to bestow in his side a belief that they are the best in the country.

"I need to represent it like that and I need to spread that feeling from bottom to top and top to bottom," he said.

"This is the best moment ever since I arrived. That shows the improvement and how pleased I am with the boys.

"The team that you may call the first XI has only been together for three weeks, so I have to be happy."

It has been a hectic summer for the Gers, who have signed nine players and had 10 departures over the transfer window.

However, captain Lee Wallace says the upheaval within the squad cannot be used as an excuse for failing to win the title.

"Irrespective of signings, irrespective of the cost, that has to be the aim for us," he said.

"We have to obviously recognise what happened last year and be realistic about things, but it's not going to change our focus as Rangers players.

"We can't settle for any less than that, it has to be the target.

"If we approach every game with that mentality, we will definitely finish off stronger than we did last season."

With Celtic facing a managerless side in Hearts, they will be anxious not to slip up for the second time this campaign.