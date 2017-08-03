Orlando Pirates have reportedly completed the signing of former Thanda Royal Zulu goalkeeper Xolani Ngcobo.

Orlando Pirates sign former Thanda Royal Zulu keeper Xolani Ngcobo

He joins former Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Wayne Sandilands, Musa Nyatama, Christian Obiozor and Thamsanqa Sangweni as the club's new signings.

The departure of Brighton Mhlongo to Chippa United may have left a huge gap which they felt needed to be filled with a young goalkeeper.

The 23-year-old previously turned out for Royal Eagles and Baroka FC, but it is at Pirates where he will be looking to make a name for himself.

He featured in Thanda's successful NFD campaign where they gained promotion to the elite league, only to sell their status to AmaZulu.

His arrival takes Bucs to four goalkeepers with Sandilands, Siyabonga Mpontshane, Jackson Mabokgwane and Nigerian shot-stopper Emmanuel Daniel.