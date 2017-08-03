EXTRA TIME: Ngoma annoyed with media that gets his name wrong

News

Bruno Fornaroli's goal-scoring run has helped Melbourne City to a 1-0 win over Central Coast.
City beat Mariners, seal top-four A-League berth

Goal.com
Goal.com /

No. Ngoma seems to be happy at Cape Town City and there's the good news that he is recovering from injury. 

So, why does certain media call him Mngoma instead of his correct name? We hope that all journalists will get it right from now on, because the man himself has sent a final warning right here on Twitter!

 




