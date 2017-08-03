FC IfeanyiUbah coach, Yaw Preko reveals his encouraging words to his players ensured they held Abia Warriors in Umuahia last weekend.

How FC IfeanyiUbah secured Abia Warriors draw, reveals Preko

The Nnewi side were rewarded for putting up a brave display as they shared the spoils with Abdullahi Biffo's men.

“I did a lot of talking before the game in Umuahia. I told them that we should have won the game with Gombe United had we not committed the errors we did.” Preko told Goal.

"I let them know that another disappointing result won’t be good for our aspirations and they heeded to my warning.

“We are at the tail end of the league season and we must try to get as many positive results as possible to ensure that we end the season very well.

"We were able to withstand the storm in Umuahia last week despite the poor state of the pitch and we shall be ready for Nasarawa United this weekend," he added.

Preko, on his experience in the Nigerian league, says: “I am coping well with the Nigerian league and I am hoping to do a better stock at the end of the season.

"It has not been a bad experience at all but I will wait till the end of the season before making further clarifications on that.

“I have to thank the management of the team for believing in me and ensuring that I am giving sufficient time to thrive. It has been a very good experience," he concluded.