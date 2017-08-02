Only one win in the past eleven league outings in the league is not a good record at all for the twelve times champions AFC Leopards.

Robert Matano: AFC Leopards must change their mentality

Of the eleven matches, seven have ended in defeats, latest one - a 1-0 defeat to relegation threatened Western Stima. Coach Robert Matano says his charges have to work on their psychology to change things on the pitch.

"First, we have to change our mentality from losing to winning, it is the most important thing. Having a winning mentality will spur you to work harder on the pitch and get a win. We also have to compose ourselves and take chances but the most important thing is teamwork," Matano told Goal.

Matano admitted that it will not be an easy game against the power men. "It is going to be a tight match against Stima but we will give our best hoping to bag maximum points."

Ingwe are 13th on Kenyan Premier League table after collecting 19 points from 17 matches.