Morais praises Fadhli's contribution to JDT

After one year of watching on the sidelines, Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) are once again back among the mix in the hunt for the Malaysia Cup trophy following a comprehensive 5-0 hammering of Terengganu on Tuesday.

Morais praised Fadhli's contribution for JDT

Goals from Safawi Rasid, Fadhli Shas, S. Kunanlan, Hazwan Bakri and Darren Lok took JDT to the top of Group D ahead of Selangor, before the latter's match on Wednesday. Together they ensured an early exit from the competition for Terengganu and Sarawak.

The clean sheet achieved came at a time when the club is rocked by the long absence of Marcos Antonio. The Brazilian has been ever present since joining the club but Tuesday's match proved that JDT may have suitable candidates to step in and do a job.

"Previously we had four centre-backs in Marcos Antonio, Fadhli Shas, Junior Eldstal and Aidil Zafuan, but now we are down to three. However, our confidence in them is still the same as when we had Marcos."

"Regarding Fadhli Shas, he's a quality player and showed a good game. The JDT coaching staff are very happy with his performance as well as other players'. It indirectly facilitated our job to do our best," said Ulisses Morais in the post-match press conference.

Fadhli in particular has looked impressive in recent weeks. Not only for his work in defence but as well as further forward during set piece situations. The goal against Terengganu was his fifth goal in all competitions. A place back in the national team beckons for the much improved Fadhli.

With Kedah awaiting in the quarter final crossover, Morais have the choice to either give the fringe players more playing opportunities or start with the main XI to ensure an easier path to the semi-final stage.

For now, their attention turns back to the Super League this weekend where JDT has a chance to clinch the title against Selangor.