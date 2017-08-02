Arab Championship: Top 5 moments

Before the semi-finals let's take a tour highlighting top 5 moments from UAFAAC!

Al Ahly loves scoring in 90+

Arabic Championship: Top 5 moments

It was a decider game in group A, where Al Ahly from Egypt was losing to Algerian Nasr Husien Day by 1 Goal because of a defensive error from Akram Tawfik who was substituted for Al Ahly’s veteran Emad Moteab in the 65th minute, about 30 minutes before he makes a clever pass to Amr Barakat who rocketed the ball into the net of Nasr Hussein Dey, scoring a usual +90 winning goal.

Worth noting that Al Ahly scored 80 goals in 90+ in last 10 years and he became famous for it, mostly through Emad moteab, who made the assist in 90+!

The Magico Fouzair

Meanwhile, in group B, Morrocian Fath Union Sport’s Mohammed Fouzair captured the attention of fans after scoring the first hat-trick in the tournament against Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr. The promising midfielder led the Moroccan team to the top of Group B with 5 points, after a 4-0 win over Al-Nassr.

Arabic Fans started to call him "the magico" because of his incredible skills. So, what will be his next stop? Saudi Arabia? Qatar? Or Europe?

ZERO POINTS!

UAE’s Al Wahda have recorded three defeats and left the tournament with zero points as they scored one goal and received six. It was the first experience for their new coach Laurențiu Reghecampf who tried to understand the team more and more as he stated that these defeats will help him to get to know the team more and more when the season starts. Al Hilal ex-manager who led them to AFC champions league final 2014, expects to see more from his team with the first upcoming challenge in Arabian Gulf Super cup next September.

The fastest goal

Egyptian Zamalek’s winger Hazem Emam scored the tournament’s fastest goal against Al-Nassr from a long-distance shot after 53 seconds, helping the team to a 2-1 win, the first in the tournament. Nevertheless, both teams were eliminated in the end.

Al Hilal Youngsters

Despite playing the tournament with the youth team, Al Hilal remains in the second place in group C with 2 points, 4 points behind Espérance Sportive de Tunis who progressed to the semi-finals. The team appeared as a staunch opponent and managed to clinch two points from Naft Al-Wassat and Al Merrikh with the formation mix done by their manager playing the same formation as the first team. Maybe they didn't qualify to the second round but the Saudi giant has lots of players to watch in the near future.